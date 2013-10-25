* Keeps 2013 forecast of 3.4 bln revenue, 680-710 mln EBITDA

* Nine-month new drug sales up 27 pct

* Former blockbuster Keppra down 18 pct (Adds details on major drugs)

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB confirmed its full-year outlook on Friday after strong growth of its new medicines almost made up for lower sales of a former blockbuster epilepsy treatment and other older drugs in the first nine months.

UCB, which makes drugs targeted at diseases of the immune and central nervous systems, said sales in the Jan-Sept period fell 3 percent to 2.50 billion euros ($3.45 billion), although this was a 1 percent increase based on constant exchange rates.

UCB repeated its expectations for 2013 revenues of about 3.4 billion euros and a recurring core profit between 680 to 710 million euros. Last year, revenue was 3.46 billion euros and core profit 655 million euros.

UCB said sales of epilepsy treatment Vimpat, one of three major new drugs launched in recent years, rose 24 percent in the first nine months to 294 million euros, against analyst expectations of about 290 million euros.

Sales of Cimzia, to treat bowel disorder Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis, were up 27 percent at 423 million euros, against expectations of some 430 million euros.

Sales of Neupro, for Parkinson's disease and restless leg syndrome, rose by 40 percent to 130 million euros, roughly in line with market expectations.

The increases were offset by an 18 percent drop in sales of epilepsy drug Keppra, which now faces generic competition. UCB has a host of other older treatments such as for allergies and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which are off patent in Europe and North America. ($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)