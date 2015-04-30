BRUSSELS, April 30 Belgian pharmaceutical group
UCB reported double-digit growth in sales for the first
quarter on Thursday, benefiting from a strong increase in its
new products and even an uptick in orders for its off-patent
drug Keppra.
UCB, which makes treatments for Parkinson's disease and
epilepsy, said sales in the first quarter grew 11 percent at
constant currencies to 895 million euros ($993.7 million).
This was mainly driven by a 24 percent increase for its drug
Cimzia, which treats inflammatory diseases, and a 20 percent
jump in sales for epilepsy drug Vimpat.
Its former blockbuster drug Keppra, an epilepsy treatment
which now faces generic competition and has seen a fall in sales
in recent years, also saw a 4 percent rise in revenues.
UCB added, however, that Keppra's growth was mainly caused
by stocking and was unlikely to reoccur in the coming quarters.
