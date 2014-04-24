BRUSSELS, April 24 Belgian pharmaceutical
company UCB maintained its 2014 outlook on Thursday
after solid growth of its range of newer drugs at the start of
the year.
The company, which makes drugs targeted at diseases of the
immune and central nervous systems, said sales in the Jan-March
period rose 5 percent to 840 million euros ($1.16 billion)
thanks to double-digit percentage growth of its three new
treatments.
UCB repeated its expectation for 2014 revenue of between 3.5
and 3.6 billion euros, recurring core profit (EBITDA) of 740-770
million euros and core earnings per share of 1.90-2.05 euros.
UCB said sales of epilepsy treatment Vimpat, one of three
major new drugs launched in recent years, rose 19 percent in the
first three months to 105 million euros.
Sales of Cimzia, to treat bowel disorder Crohn's disease and
rheumatoid arthritis, were up 31 percent at 160 million euros.
Sales of Neupro, for Parkinson's disease and restless leg
syndrome, rose by 43 percent to 52 million euros.
The increases were offset by a 2 percent drop in sales of
epilepsy drug Keppra, which now faces generic competition. UCB
has a host of other older treatments such as for allergies and
attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which are off patent
in Europe and North America.
($1 = 0.7231 Euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)