Nov 7 UCB SA

* UCB to sell its U.S. Specialty generics business Kremers Urban to Advent International and Avista Capital Partners for $1,525 million

* Purchase price is payable to UCB in cash upon closing

* 2014 financial outlook for core business unchanged, adjusted for Kremers urban exit

* Lazard is acting as lead financial advisor to UCB, BNP Paribas is acting as additional financial advisor and Covington & Burling LLP is acting as legal counsel to UCB

* This transaction announced today has been unanimously approved by UCB's board of directors and is expected to close by Q1 2015

* 2014 outlook reflecting exit of KU: total revenue of approx. Eur 3.15-3.25 billion, underlying profitability (recurring EBITDA) of eur 590-620 million

* UCB plans to use proceeds from this divestiture to reduce indebtedness and increase company's capacity strategic investments Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1u3D02W Further company coverage: