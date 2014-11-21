MILAN Nov 21 UniCredit has resumed talks with U.S. fund Lone Star on the sale of its debt collector unit UCCMB as negotiations with a consortium made of Fortress Investment Group and Prelios are stalling, sources said.

Italy's biggest bank by assets entered exclusive negotiations with Fortress and Prelios on October 24, hoping to seal the sale of its UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB) unit "in a reasonable amount of time".

However, the deadline to complete the exclusive talks expired two weeks ago without a deal, as UniCredit and the Fortress-led consortium could not reach agreement on some financial details, the sources said.

In the meantime, the bank has restarted talks with Lone Star, which had also been shortlisted for the sale, the sources said.

Fortress and Prelios remain in pole position for the deal, one of the sources said on Friday.

Up for grabs is a 98 percent stake in UCCMB and a bad loan portfolio with a nominal value of $3.4 billion euros (4.2 billion).

UniCredit, which has been selling assets to boost its core capital, could pocket 700 million euros from the sale, sources have said.

The sources said the stumbling blocks in the talks with Fortress-Prelios were potential job cuts at UCCMB and the fees the bank would pay to the buyer for managing some of its own bad debts.

(1 U.S. dollar = 0.8074 euro) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Jason Neely)