* Pretax profit rises to 515 mln vs 433 mln pvs

* Says cost of doing business rises on inflation

* Eyes regional expansion to grow market share

NAIROBI, Sept 9 Kenyan retailer Uchumi Supermarkets on Friday posted a 19 percent jump in full-year pretax profit helped by effective cost management and increased sales revenue.

Uchumi, which competes against privately held Nakumatt, Kenya's biggest retail chain by turnover, said profit rose to 515 million shillings ($5.5 million) on total net sales up 13 percent to 10.84 billion shillings in the year to end-June.

Its operation expenses rose 14.6 percent to 1.83 billion shillings.

The company said the cost of doing business had risen during the year in review fuelled by a rising inflation rate, which rose for a ninth straight month to 16.67 percent in August.

Uchumi's earnings per share fell to 1.47 shillings from 4.81 shillings in the previous year, after it increased the number of issued shares by 85 million shares to 265 million following a conversion of some of its debt into equity.

The chain rejoined the Nairobi Stock Exchange on May 31 after it emerged from receivership last year. Its shares had been suspended since mid-2006, after it shut its doors under mounting debt.

The retailer said regional expansion in Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya should help it double its market value within 2-5 years. {ID:nLDE74Q0IX] ($1 = 93.750 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Jane Merriman)