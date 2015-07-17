July 17 University of California (UCLA) Health, which runs four hospitals in the university's campuses, said its computer systems had been hacked and that data on as many as 4.5 million individuals could have been involved in the cyber attack.

UCLA Health said on Friday it was working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and private computer forensic experts to look into the attack.

"At this time, there is no evidence that the attacker actually accessed or acquired individuals' personal or medical information," UCLA Health said. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)