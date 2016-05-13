MUMBAI May 13 India's UCO Bank reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 17.15 billion rupees ($257 million) as its provisions for bad loans surged.

Shares of the state-run lender fell more than 6 percent after the results.

The Kolkata-based bank had reported a net profit of 2.09 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.

Its gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans increased to 15.43 percent in March from 10.98 percent as of December.

Five other state-run banks, including second-biggest Bank of Baroda, are due to report fourth-quarter results on Friday.

($1 = 66.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)