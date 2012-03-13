March 12 The chairman of the board of
Russian aluminum maker UC RUSAL has resigned after a
disagreement with management, according to a Dow Jones report on
Monday.
Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg had resigned because
he felt the company faced "a deep crisis" and is overburdened in
debt, lawsuits and social conflicts, according to an e-mailed
statement by the executive, the report said.
In response, the company said Vekselberg had resigned after
he "failed to perform his functions as a public company
chairman." The statement added that Vekselberg had not showed up
for board meetings in more than a year and missed the annual
shareholders' meeting in Hong Kong last summer.
RUSAL said it would appoint an independent director as
chairman to "raise the efficiency of the board." It did not
provide a specific time frame on a new appointment.
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker and Matt Daily; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)