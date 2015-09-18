Sept 18 UDG Healthcare Plc said it would
sell its drug distribution units in Ireland and Northern Ireland
and a unit in its commercial services business to U.S. drug
wholesaler McKesson Corp for 407.5 million euros ($466
million).
The healthcare services provider said it would sell its
United Drug supply chain and MASTA businesses to focus on its
higher-growth, higher-margin international healthcare services
businesses, and would use proceeds from the sale to reduce debt.
The British firm also said Chief Executive Liam FitzGerald
would retire in March 2016 and named Chief Operating Officer
Brendan McAtamney as new CEO.
($1 = 0.8739 euros)
