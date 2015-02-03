(Corrects paragraph 1 to say UDG is based in Ireland, not UK)
Feb 3 Ireland's UDG Healthcare Plc said
it had made a strong start to the year and expected adjusted
full-year earnings per share to be 5-8 percent ahead of last
year on a constant currency basis.
The healthcare services provider added that if current
exchange rates were sustained for the year, reported EPS would
be higher than this range.
UDG, which reports results in euros, stands to benefit from
the recent strengthening of the dollar and sterling against the
euro.
The company reported adjusted earnings of 28.77 euro cents
per share in the year ended Sept. 30, 2014.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)