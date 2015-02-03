* Says reported EPS to be higher if current exchange rates
persist
* To take 10 mln euro restructuring charge this year
* Sees 2 pct benefit to EPS from restructuring
* Shares rise 5 pct to record high
(Adds details, analyst and CFO comments; updates share
movement)
By Roshni Menon
Feb 3 UDG Healthcare Plc said it
expected a 5-8 percent rise in adjusted full-year earnings per
share on a constant-currency basis, and that reported EPS could
be higher than this if exchange rates remained around current
levels.
Shares in the FTSE-250 company, which provides outsourced
sales and marketing, drug distribution and packaging services to
healthcare companies, rose more than 5 percent to a record high
of 417.5 pence in morning trade on Tuesday.
Dublin-based UDG, formerly known as United Drug, reports
results in euros but makes about 70 percent of its profit in
pounds and dollars.
The euro has fallen about 10 percent against the
dollar and about 3 percent against the pound since the
start of the company's 2015 financial year on Oct. 1.
"UDG has left enough room for upgrades through FY15 if
positive momentum continues," Jefferies analysts said in a note.
The company reported adjusted earnings of 28.77 euro cents
per share in the year ended Sept. 30. Average exchange rates
were 82 pence and $1.36 to the euro, UDG said.
"At current exchange rates, we would expect a further 5-6
percent benefit on the bottom line, meaning guidance implies
adjusted EPS growth of 10-13 percent for the full year,"
Berenberg analysts said in a note.
Chief Financial Officer Alan Ralph told Reuters the company
would take a charge of about 10 million euros this year, related
mainly to the restructuring of its healthcare communications
business and for changes in its United Drug supply chain unit.
The restructuring is expected boost earnings per share by 2
percent in the current financial year and by an additional 1 to
2 percent the following year, Ralph added.
UDG shares were up 4.1 percent at 413 pence at 1035 GMT.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about 970
million pounds ($1.46 billion), have gained more than 20 percent
since the company reported full-year results in November.
($1 = 0.6641 pounds)
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Ted Kerr)