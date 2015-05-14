May 14 UDG Healthcare Plc reported a 19
percent rise in adjusted operating profit and raised its
full-year earnings forecast.
The company, which provides outsourced sales and marketing,
drug distribution and packaging services to healthcare firms,
said it expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7
percent to 9 percent at constant currency.
UDG Healthcare had earlier forecast growth of 5 percent to 8
percent for the year to Sept. 30, 2015.
Adjusted operating profit rose to 53.6 million euros ($60.9
million) for the six months ended March 31 from 45.0 million
euros a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to 1.13 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8799 euros)
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton)