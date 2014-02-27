Feb 27 UDG Healthcare Plc said it
acquired KnowledgePoint360's healthcare communications business
for $144 million in cash to expand in the United States and
Europe.
UDG, which provides outsourced sales and marketing, drug
distribution and packaging services to healthcare companies,
said it planned to fund the acquisition through existing cash
facilities.
UDG said it expected the acquisition to immediately add to
earnings.
KnowledgePoint360 provides medical education, publication
support and scientific content development to global
pharmaceutical companies.
Shares in UDG rose as much as 3 percent to 380.1 pence on
Thursday, but shed some gains to trade at 377 pence at 1004 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange.