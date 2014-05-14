May 14 UDG Healthcare Plc :

* Group is increasing guidance and now expects constant currency adjusted diluted EPS for year to Sept 30 2014 to be between 5% and 9% ahead of last year

* Declared an interim dividend of 2.69 cent per share, a 3% increase on 2013 interim dividend

* Operating profit for six months ended March 31 was 25.2 million euros IFRS

* Revenue for six months ended March 31 was 1.04 billion euros IFRS