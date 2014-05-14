INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
May 14 UDG Healthcare Plc :
* Group is increasing guidance and now expects constant currency adjusted diluted EPS for year to Sept 30 2014 to be between 5% and 9% ahead of last year
* Declared an interim dividend of 2.69 cent per share, a 3% increase on 2013 interim dividend
* Operating profit for six months ended March 31 was 25.2 million euros IFRS
* Revenue for six months ended March 31 was 1.04 billion euros IFRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.