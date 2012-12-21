KUALA LUMPUR Dec 21 UEM Land Holdings Bhd
, the property arm of Malaysian state investor,
Khazanah Nasional Bhd has sold five-year Islamic
bonds worth 600 million ringgit ($196.37 million) and carrying a
profit rate of 4.25 percent, the company said in a stock
exchange filing.
The sale is the first under UEM's 2 billion ringgit ($654.56
million) Islamic bond program established earlier this month to
fund working capital, repay debt and redeem preference shares
.
UEM has invested heavily in the Iskandar, an economic region
in the southern state of Johor and close to Singapore. Between
January and November 2012, Iskandar received over 20 billion
Malaysian ringgit ($6.55 billion) in total investments.
($1 = 3.0397 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Siva
Sithraputhran)