KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 Malaysia's largest listed
property developer, UEM Sunrise Bhd, posted a 114
percent rise in third-quarter profit due to higher land sales.
Profit in the July to September period more than doubled to
182.8 million ringgit ($56.85 million) from 85.3 million ringgit
in the same period a year ago, the company said.
The result compared with one analyst's average estimate of
171.4 million ringgit, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue rose 60.2 percent to 694.2 million ringgit.
The company said its marketing strategies ahead will take
into account the government's recent measures to curb
speculation in the property sector.
Formerly known as UEM Land, the property developer is part
of unlisted infrastructure conglomerate UEM Group.
($1 = 3.2155 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Matt Driskill)