KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Malaysia's largest listed
property developer UEM Sunrise Bhd posted a 0.3
percent dip in second quarter profits, normalising from a
one-off land sale last year, and plans to expand beyond
Southeast Asia.
Profits in the March to June period fell to 107.3 million
ringgit ($32.18 million) from 107.6 million ringgit in the same
period a year ago, the company said in a statement.
"Revenue decreased (in second quarter 2013)...mainly due to
the contribution of nonrecurring strategic land sales of57.5
million ringgit which were recorded in 2012," UEM Sunrise said
on Thursday.
Formerly known as UEM Land, the property developer is part
of unlisted infrastructure conglomerate UEM Group.
It's Chief Executive Wan Abdullah Wan Ibrahim said the firm
was expanding its landbank in Malaysia and exploring
possibilities of venturing into new countries such as India,
Singapore, Indonesia and Australia.
"We are currently evaluating all these possibilities and we
should be able to pin something down pretty soon," he said.
($1 = 3.3345 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)