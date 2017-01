July 11 WME-IMG, a manager of sportspersons and celebrities, said on Monday it would buy the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a deal backed by private equity firms Silver Lake and KKR & Co LP.

The company's statement did not disclose the terms of the deal.

The group led by WME-IMG will buy UFC for about $4 billion, Reuters reported earlier in the day, citing a source. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)