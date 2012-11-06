* Norway gives $70 mln a year in aid to Uganda
* Joins Britain, Denmark, Ireland in suspending funds
* Scandal raises doubts over safety of future oil income
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Nov 6 Norway has become the fourth
European country to suspend aid to Uganda after $13 million in
donor funds was found to have been embezzled.
The growing scandal adds to concerns about corruption under
President Yoweri Museveri, accused by his critics of creating a
culture of impunity for cronies who steal public money but are
loyal to his party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM).
Norway joined Britain, Ireland and Denmark in suspending aid
after Uganda's auditor general last month exposed the theft of
funds meant for reconstruction in two impoverished regions. It
implicated officials in the prime minister's office.
"Norway has suspended any disbursements to Uganda government
institutions until further clarification has been provided,"
Ambassador Thorbjorn Gaustadsather told Reuters, saying Norway's
total aid to Uganda amounts to about $70 million a year.
Uganda's information minister, Mary Karoro, said the
government was determined to punish all officials involved in
embezzling the money that was meant to fund recovery efforts in
northern areas after an insurgency by the Lord's Resistance Army
in the 1990s and early 2000s.
"We are promising to get to the bottom of this scandal.
Everyone involved will be prosecuted and all the money will be
recovered," Karoro told Reuters.
So far 12 government officials have been suspended over the
theft. Two of them have been charged in court, said the
spokesman for the prime minister's office.
Aid accounts for about 25 percent of Uganda's annual budget
and cutting the funds would put key public investments in health
and education at risk in Africa's largest coffee exporter.
The latest graft revelations have raised fresh questions
over the government's ability to safeguard future earnings from
oil exports, after hydrocarbon deposits were found along the
border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006. Production
is expected to commence in 2017.