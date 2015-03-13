By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, March 13 Uganda will spend $365 million
over the next six years to upgrade its sole international
airport to accommodate growing passenger numbers, a senior
official said on Friday.
Uganda is at various stages of implementing several
multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects, including two
hydro power dams, a refinery, express highways and a railway
line to expand its economy and prepare for oil production around
2018.
Rama Makuza, the managing director of state-run Civil
Aviation Authority (CAA), said the money to improve Entebbe
International Airport would come from internal savings and debt.
It was not clear how or when the authority would issue the debt.
"Uganda's air transport is expanding vigorously. This
expansion is mirroring the country's economic growth momentum
which is very strong," Makuza said of the airport, which sits on
the shores of Lake Victoria.
Makuza said the airport's authority expected passenger
traffic to expand by about 7.5 percent each year for the next
five years on the back of a surge in business travel.
The number of travellers at the airport has increased
steadily to 1.3 million last year, compared with about one
million passengers handled in 2010.
Cargo shipped through the airport grew modestly to about
52,000 metric tonnes from 49,000 tonnes in the same period.
A new passenger terminal building, air traffic control tower
and cargo handling centre will be built, Makuza said, while two
existing runways will be re-built.
Uganda's finance ministry estimates the economy will expand
by 5.3 percent in the 2014/15 fiscal year, and reach 6 percent
in the coming years, mainly propelled by investments in
transportation and energy infrastructure.
Kampala estimates its crude reserves, along its border with
the Democratic Republic of Congo, at 6.5 billion barrels.
