KAMPALA, July 6 Gunmen killed 17 people when
they attacked three police stations and a military barracks in
western Uganda, in an area that was once the scene of an
insurgency by Islamist rebels, the military said on Sunday.
Paddy Ankunda, spokesman for the Uganda People's Defence
Forces, said the dead included three policemen and five
soldiers. A total of 41 of the attackers were killed while
another 12 were captured during the raids on Saturday evening,
he added.
The gunmen, from a local militia, had no connection to the
Islamist rebel group ADF-NALU, which preyed on the local
population in the late 1990s and early 2000s before it was
defeated and forced to flee into the jungles of neighbouring
Democratic Republic of Congo.
"What we know is that this militia is not linked with
ADF-NALU but we're studying them to establish their motives and
their backers," Ankunda said.
"We are interrogating those that we captured and we hope to
find out who is behind these attacks."
The attackers stole 13 guns from the police stations they
raided, the military spokesman added.
Uganda worries that ADF-NALU, if left unchallenged in
Congo's loosely governed east, poses a threat to its oil fields
in the Albertine rift basin where Tullow Oil, Total
and China's CNOOC. are preparing for
commercial production.
