KAMPALA Aug 10 Stanbic Bank Uganda (SBU), the
country's largest bank by assets, said on Wednesday its
operating profit surged 57 percent in the first half of 2016,
helped by strong performance in its trading activities.
A unit of South Africa's Standard Bank, SBU's
operating profit jumped to 144 billion shillings ($42.73
million) for the first six months of 2016, from 92 billion
shillings in the same period last year.
"Strong profitability was driven by ... deploying high
yielding investment assets and generating strong trading
revenues," Sam Mwogeza, SBU's Chief Financial Officer, said.
The results showed strong earnings from trading in the
interbank money market, interest from Treasury bills and bonds,
and foreign exchange trading.
During the period SBU helped with arranging a $114 million
syndicated loan for telecoms firm MTN Uganda and an interest
rate swap deal with the Ugandan government on funds borrowed
from China to finance a power plant.
SBU said the two deals supported the strong performance.
($1 = 3,370 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund Blair and
Alexandra Hudson)