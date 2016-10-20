(Adds comment from governor, details on biggest shareholder)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA Oct 20 The Bank of Uganda has taken
management control of Crane Bank because it lacked sufficient
capital and posed a systemic risk to the financial system, the
central bank said on Thursday.
Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, who
called Crane Bank the country's third largest, told a news
conference the bank would remain open and operate normally.
"Bank of Uganda further reassures the public that it will
continue to protect depositors' interests and maintain the
stability of the financial sector," he said in his statement.
In a sign the bank might be facing challenges, the Bank of
Uganda issued a statement on Wednesday saying messages
circulating on Whatsapp that told depositors to withdraw cash
from Crane Bank had not been sent by the central bank.
Crane Bank reported a consolidated pre-tax loss of 7.353
billion shillings ($2.14 million) in 2015 compared to a 57.066
billion shillings profit in 2014, after reporting a rise in
expenses and impairment losses on loans and advances.
Assets at the end of 2015 were 1.810 trillion shillings.
Crane Bank, set up in 1995, offers corporate and retail
services, with a focus on micro, small and medium-sized
businesses.
Crane Bank is controlled by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia,
who controls 48.67 percent of the voting rights, based on shares
held directly and by close members of his family, according to
the bank's 2015 financial report on its website.
Forbes listed Ruparelia as one of Africa's 50 richest men.
($1 = 3,435.0000 Ugandan shillings)
