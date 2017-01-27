KAMPALA Jan 27 The assets and liabilities of
Uganda's Crane Bank, which was put in receivership because it
lacked sufficient capital, have been transferred to dfcu
, another mid-tier institution, the central bank
governor said on Friday.
Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a
news conference that an external auditor appointed after Crane
was put under management found liabilities exceeded assets,
rendering it insolvent.
