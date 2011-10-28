* Opposition leader detained at his house since October 18
* Besigye accused of seeking to use protests to topple
Museveni
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Oct 28 A Ugandan court has declared
opposition leader Kizza Besigye's incarceration illegal, days
after police said they would keep him under house arrest until
he pledged to stop taking part in protests, an official of his
party said.
The east African country was rocked by a spate of
anti-government protests earlier this year, demonstrations
stoked by rampant inflation, escalating corruption and
extravagance of public officials.
Besigye, a long-time challenger to President Yoweri Museveni
with the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, has
been the galvanising figure of the unrest.
Police have confined him to his home in the town of
Kasangati outside the capital since October 18 when he tried to
join the second round of so-called "walk-to-work" protests.
"(Court magistrate) Jessica Kyemere said a person can only
be lawfully detained in a gazetted place," said Anne Mugisha,
FDC's deputy foreign affairs spokeswoman.
"She said Besigye's home is not a gazetted place of
detention," Mugisha told Reuters of late Thursday's hearing.
Mugisha said the court found that police had violated
Besigye's rights by failing to inform him of the reasons behind
his detention.
Besigye lost to incumbent Museveni in February's
presidential elections -- his third defeat against the
long-serving leader, but he rejected the results, alleging
widespread vote-rigging.
The government has accused Besigye of seeking to plunge
Uganda into lawlessness and exploiting the chaos to topple the
government.
Dozens of opposition members have recently been rounded up
by police for joining the protests, in which motorists and
commuters abandon vehicles and instead walk to their workplaces.
Seven of those arrested have been charged with treason and
three with concealment of treason.
In power for 25 years, Museveni was initially credited with
restoring the rule of law and fixing a broken economy but
analysts and opposition politicians have since accused him of
becoming increasingly autocratic and seeking to be president for
life.
(Editing by Aaron Maasho and Richard Meares)