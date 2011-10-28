* Opposition leader detained at his house since October 18

* Besigye accused of seeking to use protests to topple Museveni

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Oct 28 A Ugandan court has declared opposition leader Kizza Besigye's incarceration illegal, days after police said they would keep him under house arrest until he pledged to stop taking part in protests, an official of his party said.

The east African country was rocked by a spate of anti-government protests earlier this year, demonstrations stoked by rampant inflation, escalating corruption and extravagance of public officials.

Besigye, a long-time challenger to President Yoweri Museveni with the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, has been the galvanising figure of the unrest.

Police have confined him to his home in the town of Kasangati outside the capital since October 18 when he tried to join the second round of so-called "walk-to-work" protests.

"(Court magistrate) Jessica Kyemere said a person can only be lawfully detained in a gazetted place," said Anne Mugisha, FDC's deputy foreign affairs spokeswoman.

"She said Besigye's home is not a gazetted place of detention," Mugisha told Reuters of late Thursday's hearing.

Mugisha said the court found that police had violated Besigye's rights by failing to inform him of the reasons behind his detention.

Besigye lost to incumbent Museveni in February's presidential elections -- his third defeat against the long-serving leader, but he rejected the results, alleging widespread vote-rigging.

The government has accused Besigye of seeking to plunge Uganda into lawlessness and exploiting the chaos to topple the government.

Dozens of opposition members have recently been rounded up by police for joining the protests, in which motorists and commuters abandon vehicles and instead walk to their workplaces.

Seven of those arrested have been charged with treason and three with concealment of treason.

In power for 25 years, Museveni was initially credited with restoring the rule of law and fixing a broken economy but analysts and opposition politicians have since accused him of becoming increasingly autocratic and seeking to be president for life.

(Editing by Aaron Maasho and Richard Meares)