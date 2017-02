KAMPALA, Sept 8 The Bank of Uganda on Thursday issued 3-year and 5-year Treasury bonds worth 80 billion shillings ($28.44 million)for auction on September 14.

The bank said the 3-year bond had a 10.25 fixed interest rate to be paid semi-annually, while the 5-year bond came with a coupon rate fixed at 10.75 percent. ($1 = 2813.000 Ugandan Shillings) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by George Obulutsa)