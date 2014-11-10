KAMPALA Nov 10 The Uganda Securities Exchange
expects three equity, two corporate bond listings and a doubling
of the annual trading volume in 2015, spurred by institutional
investors, the bourse said on Monday.
Foreign investor interest in Uganda has risen in recent
years as the east African nation prepares to begin crude oil
production in 2018. The International Monetary Fund expects
economic growth to hit 6.1 percent in the 2014/15 fiscal year,
which begins in July.
Innocent Dankaine, the bourse's acting chief executive said
the equities and bonds were from the financial services, energy
and real estate sectors but he declined to name the companies.
"All these are likely to crystallize in terms of actually
coming to the market in the second and third quarter of next
year," he told Reuters.
The country's 17-year-old bourse has 16 companies and six
corporate bonds listed, with a market capitalisation of 25
trillion shillings ($9.24 billion). Nearly half of the stocks
have their primary listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange
.
Regulatory and operational reforms have been introduced to
harmonise the Ugandan exchange's standards with those of other
bourses to help increase investor confidence and trading
activity, Dankaine said.
Last year around $70 million dollars changed hands at the
bourse and Dankaine said that amount may double this year as
institutions, such as pension funds, account for more of the
trading on the exchange.
Although most of the Ugandan companies on the exchange were
formerly state owned, Dankaine said the exchange was looking to
attract private equity holders looking to sell their stakes to
consider USE as an option for an exit strategy.
(1 US dollar = 2,707.0000 Ugandan shilling)
