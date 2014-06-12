BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance gets members' nod for preferential issue of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company
KAMPALA, June 12 For highlights of budgets announced by east African finance ministers for the 2014/15 fiscal year, click on (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema in Kampala; editing by Drazen Jorgic)
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
COLOMBO, March 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Tuesday as the central bank's moral suasion prevented depreciation ahead of a bond auction to raise $830 million, dealers said.