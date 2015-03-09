* State wants 5.3 pct rise in spending for 2014/15
KAMPALA, March 9 Uganda's government has asked
parliament to approve an increase of more than five percent in
public spending for this financial year but opponents said it
was a campaign ploy to win votes in next year's elections that
could weaken the currency.
President Yoweri Museveni, 70, in power since 1986, is
widely expected to stand for another term but has not yet stated
his intention. Extra spending before the 2011 vote drove prices
higher and sent the currency to record lows at the time.
Amos Lugoloobi, a ruling party lawmaker who chairs
parliament's budget committee, told Reuters on Monday his group
would review the request for more funds before a vote in the
assembly. Parliament is dominated by Museveni's supporters.
He said Kampala had last week requested an additional 800
billion shillings ($270 million) for the fiscal year which began
in July, representing a 5.3 percent increase over an original
spending forecast of 5.1 trillion shillings.
Uganda's shilling touched a new record low against the U.S.
dollar of around 2,970 on Monday, continuing a slide partly
blamed on the global strength of the greenback but mainly
attributed by analysts to concerns over increased state spending
before the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.
"This is money to fight Museveni's political enemies and
finance his campaigns," said Francis Mwijukye, a spokesperson
for the main opposition party, the Forum for Democratic Change.
"The shilling is already plummeting because of this
recklessness," he told Reuters. "This time the economic crisis
is starting early."
Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo denied that the extra
funds would be used for campaigning, saying they were earmarked
for unforeseen security and other needs, without giving details.
After the 2011 election, inflation surged to an 18-year
high, accompanied by a sharp weakening of the shilling and a
spike in interest rates. Violent protests followed and at least
nine people died in an ensuing police crackdown.
Ratings agency Fitch forecast a budget deficit for 2014/15
of 5.6 percent of gross domestic product. It was not immediately
clear what the deficit would be after any spending rise.
Although Uganda's inflation remains low, interest rates on
government securities have recently soared on expectations that
the government will tap the markets to finance a surge in
spending before the elections.
The shilling has lost 6.7 percent against the dollar this
year.
"This does not augur well for the currency and interest
rates," said Stephen Kaboyo, managing director at Alpha Capital
Partners.
