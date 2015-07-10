(Adds detail, background, quotes)

* Currency has fallen as much as 20 pct this year

* "Sentiments overtaken economic fundamentals" - MPC member

* Central bank to "reaffirm" not given up on shilling

* Volatility may mean more MPC meetings

By Edmund Blair and Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, July 10 Uganda's central bank will consider hiking its lending rate if it sees the shilling's sharp slide feeding through to inflation, a member of the Bank of Uganda's Monetary Policy Committee said on Friday ahead of a meeting next week.

The MPC has announced it would hold an unscheduled meeting on Monday, about a month earlier than usual, after a sharp slide in the shilling, which the bank has partly blamed on a "misinterpretation" of comments by the governor.

The shilling has hit all-time lows this year, falling as much as 20 percent. It has since recovered some ground after this week's intervention to sell dollars by the central bank.

"We believe that in the recent past, sentiments have overtaken economic fundamentals," Adam Mugume, the bank's executive director of research and MPC member, told Reuters.

A widening current account deficit "cannot warrant" the shilling's sharp slide although it had been "a concern" since the start of the year, he said in an interview.

The current account deficit was 8.5 percent of gross domestic product in fiscal year 2014/15 and was expected to reach 10.3 percent in 2015/16. The financial year starts July 1.

"On the inflation front, ... we haven't seen a lot of pass through from accelerated depreciation," he said, but added Monday's meeting would see if that picture was changing.

"If we reassess and find that actually it is indicated that we expect heavy pass through from accelerated depreciation, obviously we have to tighten monetary policy further," he said.

Core inflation, the main target of the central bank, was 4.9 percent in June, just below a target of 5 percent. But Mugume said it was expected to climb to 8-10 percent in 12 months, assuming no monetary policy action.

The bank hiked its benchmark rate by 1 percentage point to 13 percent in June, after a similar rise in April. In neighbouring Kenya, where the currency has weakened at a slower pace, rates have risen 3 percentage points in about a month.

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said this month that a depreciation was "unavoidable" with export earnings weak and he would not spend reserves propping up the shilling at unrealistic levels.

"The market interpreted (this) as 'the Bank of Uganda has given up on the currency'," he said, adding that Monday's meeting was in part to "reaffirm" that this was not the case.

Monday's meeting would also consider whether the MPC should hold more regular meetings because of recent volatility.

He said the bank had intervened twice this week to support the shilling and, since the start of year, had made net dollar sales of $100 million. He said reserves were $2.8 billion, about four months of import cover, which was expected to hold steady in 2015/6.

A sharp rise in spending in the 2015/16 budget, with a forecast deficit of 7 percent of GDP, has also unnerved investors.

Mugume said any extra borrowing needed would come from external sources, leaving domestic borrowing steady. He said extra external funds should support not hurt the shilling.

(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alison Williams)