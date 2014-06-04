(Adds comments from central bank governor, analyst)
KAMPALA, June 4 Uganda's central bank cut its
key lending rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday
and hinted at further rate cuts to safeguard growth in Uganda's
economy.
Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said political
instability in some of Uganda's trading partners, a reference to
neighbouring South Sudan, and a weak agriculture sector were the
biggest downside risks to the economy.
"Going forward the degree of monetary policy accommodation
may need to be adjusted to ensure that the risks arising from
both the global and domestic economy do not undermine the
outlook for domestic inflation and growth prospects of the
Ugandan economy," he told a news conference.
The key lending rate was cut to 11 percent as
Tumusiime-Mutebile voiced concerns that the downside risks meant
Uganda would not be able to return to the 7 percent level it had
achieved in previous years.
The bank kept its growth forecast for gross domestic product
at 6 percent for the fiscal year 2014/2015 starting July 1.
Tumusiime-Mutebile also said he expected headline inflation
to be 6 to 7 percent in 2014/2015, with spare capacity in the
economy offset by a possible weakening of the shilling.
Uganda's statistics office said on Monday inflation slowed
to 5.4 percent in the year to May from 6.7 percent in April.
Razia Khan, Standard Chartered Bank's Africa head of
research, said Bank of Uganda (BoU) was likely to proceed
cautiously before any future rate cuts.
"We think we would need to see evidence of a more severe
threat to growth to prompt further easing from the BoU," she
said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Drazen Jorgic;
Editing by Edmund Blair)