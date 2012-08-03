* Clinton urges strong institutions, not strong men
* Kampala a strong ally of Washington on regional security
* Ugandan leader abolished term limits in 2005, expected to
run again
By Andrew Quinn
KAMPALA, Aug 3 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said Africa's leaders should respect the rules on Friday
when she met Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, a strong
Washington ally who has changed the constitution to prolong his
hold on power.
She met Museveni, who is serving his fourth elected term
after coming to power in 1986, as part of a seven-nation African
tour that began in Senegal on Wednesday.
At their meeting in the capital, Kampala, Clinton urged
Museveni, a U.S. security ally whose authoritarian policies have
provoked criticism from political opponents and foreign rights
groups, to consider his legacy.
She also thanked the veteran leader for helping in Somalia,
where Ugandan troops form the backbone of an African Union
peacekeeping force battling to restore order to the Horn of
Africa nation overrun by al Shabaab Islamist insurgents.
United States Special Forces are also working with Uganda in
the hunt for fugitive Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) leader Joseph
Kony, across some of Africa's most remote and hostile terrain.
Museveni removed the two-term presidential limit set out in
the constitution in 2005, a year before seeking his third term.
His ruling party has shown reluctance to set a new term
limit, and this is seen as a sign he is interested in ruling for
life, though he himself has said nothing categorical on the
issue.
The east African country, which recently discovered
commercial oil deposits, is due to hold its next presidential
election in 2016 and Museveni is expected to run again.
Although initially lauded for reviving Uganda's economy and
"restoring" political stability, Museveni has lately come in for
international censure for his increasingly authoritarian rule,
for holding on to power, and over corruption in the country.
LEGACY
Clinton urged Museveni to strengthen Uganda's democratic
institutions and consider his own legacy.
"Our position is that there has to be a constitution that
sets forth the rules that everyone has to follow ... so that
it's not about - as President Obama memorably said in Ghana -
it's not about strong men, it's about strong institutions,"
Clinton told reporters in the South Sudan capital, Juba.
U.S. President Barack Obama praised Ghana as a model for
democracy and stability when the country's late president John
Atta Mills visited Washington earlier this year.
"Each leader will make a different calculation about that,
but our relationship is not with individual leaders, over the
long run it is with nations, it's with governments, it's with
people," Clinton said.
A limit of two five-year presidential terms was added to
Uganda's constitution in 1995 to check leaders' inclination to
cling to power.
Museveni, however, argued the term limits were an obstacle
for a popular leader and in 2005 he persuaded members of his
party to scrap the limit. Museveni will only become ineligible
to stand when he turns 75, the age limit for a presidential
candidate. He is thought to be around 68.
Clinton said good relations between Washington and Kampala
were very important to both the United States and Uganda.
"We deeply respect the role that President Museveni has
played in his country's history," she said.
(Writing by James Macharia, editing by Tim Pearce)