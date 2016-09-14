MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consolidate; few positive cues
DUBAI, Jan 29 Gulf stock markets look set to move sideways on Sunday in the absence of fresh positive factors and with the global market environment lacklustre.
KAMPALA, Sept 14 Stanbic Bank Uganda (SBU), part of South Africa's Standard Bank Group, said on Wednesday it had secured a $55 million syndicated loan to boost lending to a range of sectors including energy, manufacturing and telecoms.
SBU, the largest bank in Uganda by assets, reported last month that its operating profit jumped to 144 billion shillings ($43 million) in the first six months of 2016 from 92 billion shillings in the same period last year.
In a statement, SBU said four banks - Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P, Bank of Baroda, SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd and The Commercial Bank (Q.S.C.) - acted as lead arrangers of the two-year loan. The loan facility was oversubscribed.
($1 = 3,368.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edmund Blair and David Clarke)
* FY net profit 19.1 million rials versus 27.7 million rials year ago
* FY net profit $165 million versus $161 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jJpPTM) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)