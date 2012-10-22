KAMPALA Oct 22 Uganda's shilling was
stable versus the dollar for a second straight session on
Monday, when traders said it was set to draw support from an
IPO by Uganda's sole power distributor.
At 1006 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency
of east Africa's-third largest economy at 2,575/2,585, unchanged
from Friday's close.
Umeme Ltd., which is 100 percent owned by pan-emerging
markets private equity firm Actis, is selling 622.38 million
shares in an IPO (initial public offering) that opened last week
until November 7.
"We expect the shilling to continue appreciating against the
US dollar on the back of... increased dollar inflows for the
on-going initial public offer that should attract foreign
participation," KCB Uganda said in a market brief.
The Ugandan currency has held onto its gains lately after
sliding sharply early this month following a central bank cut of
its key lending rate to 13 percent for October from September's
15 percent.
Money market analysts say an uptick in yields on Ugandan
debt is also helping to revive confidence in the local currency
because it will potentially slow down the exit of offshore
investors.
After declining for months on the back of the central bank's
monetary policy rollback, rates on Uganda's treasury bills edged
up at auction last week. The 91-day paper fetched a yield of
9.69 percent from 9.67 at the previous auction on Oct. 4.
"Shillings are also in severe scarcity and that has capped
gains for the dollar," said Thaib Lubega, trader at Stanbic
Bank. "Unless the central bank injects a significant amount of
shillings into market it (the shilling) is likely to remain on a
stable footing through the end of this month."
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia, Ron
Askew)