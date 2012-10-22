KAMPALA Oct 22 Uganda's shilling was stable versus the dollar for a second straight session on Monday, when traders said it was set to draw support from an IPO by Uganda's sole power distributor.

At 1006 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency of east Africa's-third largest economy at 2,575/2,585, unchanged from Friday's close.

Umeme Ltd., which is 100 percent owned by pan-emerging markets private equity firm Actis, is selling 622.38 million shares in an IPO (initial public offering) that opened last week until November 7.

"We expect the shilling to continue appreciating against the US dollar on the back of... increased dollar inflows for the on-going initial public offer that should attract foreign participation," KCB Uganda said in a market brief.

The Ugandan currency has held onto its gains lately after sliding sharply early this month following a central bank cut of its key lending rate to 13 percent for October from September's 15 percent.

Money market analysts say an uptick in yields on Ugandan debt is also helping to revive confidence in the local currency because it will potentially slow down the exit of offshore investors.

After declining for months on the back of the central bank's monetary policy rollback, rates on Uganda's treasury bills edged up at auction last week. The 91-day paper fetched a yield of 9.69 percent from 9.67 at the previous auction on Oct. 4.

"Shillings are also in severe scarcity and that has capped gains for the dollar," said Thaib Lubega, trader at Stanbic Bank. "Unless the central bank injects a significant amount of shillings into market it (the shilling) is likely to remain on a stable footing through the end of this month."

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)