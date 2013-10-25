KAMPALA Oct 25 The Ugandan shilling held steady on Friday, supported by the central bank mopping up liquidity via repurchase agreements.

At 1048 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,525/2,530, little changed from Thursday's close of 2,528/2,533.

Ahmed Kalule, a trader at Bank of Africa, said the central bank's move to mop up liquidity had reduced demand in the market for a globally weaker dollar, propping up the shilling.

The Bank of Uganda had been injecting liquidity into the market using reverse repos, which weakened the shilling in recent sessions.

A tight monetary policy stance by the central bank this year has kept private sector credit expensive, limiting consumer spending and helping the local currency strengthen this year.

