MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
KAMPALA Oct 25 The Ugandan shilling held steady on Friday, supported by the central bank mopping up liquidity via repurchase agreements.
At 1048 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,525/2,530, little changed from Thursday's close of 2,528/2,533.
Ahmed Kalule, a trader at Bank of Africa, said the central bank's move to mop up liquidity had reduced demand in the market for a globally weaker dollar, propping up the shilling.
The Bank of Uganda had been injecting liquidity into the market using reverse repos, which weakened the shilling in recent sessions.
A tight monetary policy stance by the central bank this year has kept private sector credit expensive, limiting consumer spending and helping the local currency strengthen this year.
Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Editing by Andrew Roche)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: