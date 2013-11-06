KAMPALA Nov 6 The Ugandan shilling lost
ground on Wednesday after the central bank said it would step up
its daily hard currency purchases to build up reserves.
At 1111 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of the
east African region's third-largest economy at 2,520/2,525,
weaker than Tuesday's close of 2,515/2,520.
"Bank of Uganda (BoU) announced it is stepping up its daily
foreign exchange purchases from $3.1 million to $4.9 million,"
said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank, adding that the
resulting demand for dollars had weakened the shilling.
The central bank relies on daily, open market dollar
purchases to build its foreign reserves and according to the
bank's October Monetary Policy Report, those reserves stood at
$2.9 billion at the end of August.
Nevertheless, Okwenje said the shilling's losses would be
curtailed by inflows of dollars from charities, portfolio
investors and coffee exporters as they sought shillings, while
demand for dollars from companies was weak.
The shilling has held firm for much of the year, helped by
the central bank's relatively tight monetary policy and weak
demand for hard currency by companies.
A trader from a leading commercial bank said the shilling
could get a boost if results from a Treasury bond auction, due
out later on Wednesday, showed offshore investor interest.
The auction involved two and five-year bonds with a combined
value of 160 billion Ugandan shillings.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Toby Chopra)