KAMPALA Nov 18 The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Monday, though traders said improved inflows from commodity exporters would provide a boost for the local currency in coming days.

At 1115 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,517/2,522, barely changed from Friday's close of 2,515/2,520.

Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank, said a small increase in demand from the manufacturing sector had pushed the shilling a touch lower.

"However, that demand is not expected to last long and overall the main bias is on a stronger side," Bukenya added.

The shilling has mainly oscillated in the 2,500-2,600 range for much of this year, underpinned by weak demand for the greenback which traders have blamed on a tight monetary policy stance and high borrowing costs.

Bank of Uganda, the central bank, this month kept its key policy rate at 12 percent from October despite marginal slowdown in inflation.

A trader from a leading commercial bank said the shilling was likely to firm due to hard currency inflows as some coffee and cotton buyers making good on their delayed payments as the year-end period nears.

"The shilling looks to favour a stronger side on the back of these inflows," said the trader.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Drazen Jorgic, Ron Askew)