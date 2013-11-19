KAMPALA Nov 19 The Ugandan shilling was
down a notch on Tuesday, weakened by appetite for hard currency
from banks and manufacturing firms.
At 0943 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's third largest economy at 2,521/2,526, down from
Monday's close of 2,517/2,522.
"There has been some dollar purchases by manufacturing firms
and commercial banks, which has weakened the local unit," said
Brenda Akumu, a trader at KCB Uganda.
Market players expect the shilling, which has traded between
2,500-2,600 for much of this year, to have a bullish bias in the
short term, underpinned by inflows from commodity exports and
Ugandans abroad returning for year-end festivities.
Benon Okwenje, a trader at Stanbic Bank Uganda (SBU), said
supplies of hard currency were also likely to increase in the
remaining part of the year from non-governmental organisations
(NGOs).
"We could see extra selling (of dollars) as we approach
December because some NGOs have to close their books for the
year," he said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by James Macharia and
Gareth Jones)