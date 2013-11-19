KAMPALA Nov 19 The Ugandan shilling was down a notch on Tuesday, weakened by appetite for hard currency from banks and manufacturing firms.

At 0943 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's third largest economy at 2,521/2,526, down from Monday's close of 2,517/2,522.

"There has been some dollar purchases by manufacturing firms and commercial banks, which has weakened the local unit," said Brenda Akumu, a trader at KCB Uganda.

Market players expect the shilling, which has traded between 2,500-2,600 for much of this year, to have a bullish bias in the short term, underpinned by inflows from commodity exports and Ugandans abroad returning for year-end festivities.

Benon Okwenje, a trader at Stanbic Bank Uganda (SBU), said supplies of hard currency were also likely to increase in the remaining part of the year from non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

"We could see extra selling (of dollars) as we approach December because some NGOs have to close their books for the year," he said.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by James Macharia and Gareth Jones)