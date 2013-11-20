KAMPALA Nov 19 The Ugandan shilling weakened for a second straight day on Wednesday, sapped by an upsurge in dollar appetite from fuel firms rushing to import extra stock to meet a surge in demand as the holiday season nears.

At 1119 GMT commercial banks in the capital Kampala quoted the currency of Africa's largest coffee exporter at 2,525/2,530, weaker than Tuesday's close of 2,520/2,525.

"We're seeing substantial demand pressure from fuel firms," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa.

"Transportation business is increasing around this time as the festive season looms and fuel firms have to import (stock) to meet this demand."

Although it has confirmed oil reserves, landlocked Uganda imports all its petroleum products as it is yet to start pumping and refining its own crude.

Market players expect the shilling to continue trading within the 2,500-2,600 range for the rest of the year, although an anticipated surge in inflows from Ugandans in the diaspora, non-governmental organisations and commodity exporters may give it an appreciating bias.

A trader from one of the commercial banks said the shilling was also looking to draw support from offshore investors expected to participate in a Treasury bond auction due on December 4.

A total of 160 billion Ugandan shillings worth of three and 15-year bonds will be on sale.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Catherine Evans)