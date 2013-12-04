KAMPALA Dec 4 The Ugandan shilling was stable on Wednesday in thin trading activity and traders said it could strengthen in the days ahead due to improved dollar inflows.

At 1117 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,523/2,528 per dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 2,525/2,530.

Traders said they expected good inflows from investors abroad buying local government securities due to their fairly attractive yields, amid tightness in the local money market.

"I personally expect the shilling to remain strong because although we had a rate cut yesterday, the policy environment remains tight," said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.

The central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark lending rate by half a percentage point to 11.5 percent on Tuesday, citing a need to stimulate private sector investment.

"The main drivers of the shilling will be inflows from Ugandans abroad and commodity exporters," said a trader at a leading commercial bank.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri)