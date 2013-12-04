KAMPALA Dec 4 The Ugandan shilling was
stable on Wednesday in thin trading activity and traders said it
could strengthen in the days ahead due to improved dollar
inflows.
At 1117 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's third-largest economy at 2,523/2,528 per dollar, barely
changed from Tuesday's close of 2,525/2,530.
Traders said they expected good inflows from investors
abroad buying local government securities due to their fairly
attractive yields, amid tightness in the local money market.
"I personally expect the shilling to remain strong because
although we had a rate cut yesterday, the policy environment
remains tight," said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.
The central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark lending rate
by half a percentage point to 11.5 percent on Tuesday, citing a
need to stimulate private sector investment.
"The main drivers of the shilling will be inflows from
Ugandans abroad and commodity exporters," said a trader at a
leading commercial bank.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri)