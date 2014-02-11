KAMPALA Feb 11 - The Ugandan shilling
was a touch weaker on Wednesday as dollar demand from energy
companies picked up, but traders said the local currency would
be supported in coming days as the central bank mopped up
liquidity.
At 1143 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's third-largest economy at 2,468/2,473, slightly weaker
than Monday's close of 2,465/2,470.
"Some players in the energy sector exerted (dollar) demand,
which pressured the shilling to lose ground," said Ahmed Kalule,
trader at Bank of Africa. But he added that the central Bank of
Uganda's draining of excess cash from the market would cushion
shilling losses.
Bank of Uganda on Tuesday took a net 94 billion shillings
($38.06 million) from the market. It drained 254 billion
shillings via repurchase agreements (repos) to offset repo
maturities worth 160 billion shillings expiring the same day. On
Monday, it mopped up an unusually large 466 billion shillings,
via a 7-day repo.
"If the central bank continues with its policy of mopping up
the excess liquidity in the market, the shilling might ... trade
in the range of 2,450-2,470 in the coming days," Centenary Bank
said in a market note.
Traders say the shilling will remain relatively strong in
the medium to long term because of dollars flowing into the
country's burgeoning oil sector.
Last week, the Ugandan government signed a deal with three
oil companies that is expected to lead to huge investments in
infrastructure to allow crude production to commence.
(editing by Drazen Jorgic, Larry King)