KAMPALA Feb 12 The Ugandan shilling was steady on Wednesday but traders said the local currency was biased toward firming, helped by inflows from offshore investors buying government securities in the secondary market.

At 1106 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's third largest economy at 2,465/2,470, little changed from Tuesday's close of 2,467/2,472.

"We have had some inflows from foreign investors who are buying government debt in the secondary market," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.

"That's supporting the shilling and also demand for dollars from corporate firms is not there."

He also said the local currency was deriving some strengthen from this week's central bank removal of excess local currency liquidity amounting to 560 billion Ugandan shillings.

Weak demand from importers and hard currency inflows from foreign investors taking up government securities have allowed the shilling to appreciate against the greenback this year, gaining 2.2 percent against the dollar.

