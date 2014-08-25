KAMPALA Aug 25 The Ugandan shilling
weakened a touch on Monday on dollar demand from manufacturing
firms but traders say losses will be limited by central bank
liquidity mop-ups and month-end dollar inflows.
At 0926 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,595/2,605, weaker than Friday's close of 2,590/2,600.
"Some manufacturing firms came in and exerted demand so the
shilling has edged higher (weaker)," said Faisal Bukenya, head
of market making at Barclays Bank.
He said, however, the local currency would likely recover
and trade firmer after the central bank mopped up excess
shillings via a seven-day repo on Monday.
Bank of Uganda (BoU) had not yet announced how much it had
mopped up.
The shilling is now 2.9 percent down against the greenback
this year but is seen as having a strong medium-term outlook,
supported by improving relations with western donors and rising
yields on government debt.
This month's decision by the central bank to leave its key
lending rate unchanged at 11 percent for August and September is
also seen supporting the shilling.
Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank said, the shilling
should receive a boost in coming days due to end-month dollar
inflows from non-governmental organisations (NGO).
"I would say key factors seem to favour a confident
shilling," he said.
Most non-governmental organisations (NGOs) typically convert
some of their hard currency holdings at the end of every month
to meet operational expenses like salaries.
