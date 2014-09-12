KAMPALA, Sept 12 The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday as banks and importers sought dollars. At 0902 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,608/2,618, weaker than Thursday's close of 2,604/2,614. Uganda relies heavily on imports and shipments of goods typically surge in the last quarter of the year to meet high demand from December shoppers. "Pressure on the shilling is mostly coming from interbank demand," said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank. Stephen Kaboyo, managing director at funds manager Alpha Capital Partners, said: "The (shilling's) weakening bias is likely to persist a little longer as the seasonal import demand continues to play out." The shilling is just 3.4 percent weaker against the dollar in the year to date and Okwenje said it will mostly oscillate in the 2,605-2,620 range next week. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan/Ruth Pitchford)