KAMPALA, Oct 31 The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Friday in quiet trade, but traders said they anticipated moderate depreciation of the local currency next week on dollar demand by importers. At 1216 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,700/2,710 compared with Thursday's close of 2,702/2,712. "The market is low on demand, but next week we're still counting on some appetite from importers to come through," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank. The local currency is down 6.7 percent against the greenback in the year to date, and market players broadly expect the shilling to remain under moderate pressure through November as importers ship in goods for year-end shoppers. Traders said a rise in the inflation rate in October to 1.8 percent from 1.4 percent last month pointed to a possible extension of a neutral monetary policy stance by the central bank. Earlier this month, the bank held its benchmark lending rate for October and November at 11 percent. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)