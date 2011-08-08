KAMPALA Aug 8 The Uganda shilling was
unchanged on Monday against the dollar amidst tepid market
activity but traders said it was likely to strengthen ahead of a
Treasury bill auction on Wednesday.
At 0850 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the local
currency at Friday's close level of 2,675/2,685.
Stanbic Bank Uganda forecast in a market report that the
local currency was likely to oscillate between 2,640-2,690 in
the course of the day.
Traders said the 95 billion shilling ($36 million) paper was
expected to spur an upswing in dollar inflows that might give a
slight boost to the shilling.
"We ... expect the shilling to self correct in the course of
the week on the back of 95 billion shilling Treasury bill
auction," said Lucas Ochieng, head of Treasury at Orient Bank.
On August 2, the Bank of Uganda raised its benchmark central
bank rate (CBR) to 14 percent for this month from 13 percent in
July, signaling a possible rise in yields on government
securities as it moves to reign in inflationary pressures.
"Offshore interest in government paper is high with rising
interest rates, so we really expect the shilling to gain some
energy from the Wednesday auction," said another trader.
Uganda's central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars
on Thursday to buoy the shilling after heavy demand for dollars
from the manufacturing sector saw it drop sharply toward its
June 30 all-time record low of 2,710.
One trader said the shilling could come under pressure.
"It's a quiet and stable market now, nothing moving although
the odds are still against the shilling since inflows remain
scanty," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays
Bank Uganda.
The Uganda shilling has shed 14.6 percent of its value
against the greenback in the 12 months to July this year.
($1 = 2670.000 Ugandan Shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)