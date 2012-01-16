KAMPALA Jan 16 The Uganda shilling traded flat against the dollar on Monday as traders ended a strike in protest at high lending rates, but some traders said the shilling might weaken as businesses sought dollars in the days ahead.

"The market is really stable, but biased towards a weakening for the shilling because we anticipate a surge in demand as business in Kampala resumes," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

At 1150 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the local currency at 2,419/2,429, barely changed on Friday's close of 2,418/2,428.

Traders returned to work on Monday following a four-day strike after the president's office said the central bank would look at measures to ease cost of borrowing pain. One option might be to restructure existing loans, Tamale Mirundi, President Yoweri Museveni's spokesman told Reuters.

Business owners have been griping about high interest rates for months in the wake of a sharp tightening of monetary policy in the second half of 2011 to tackle inflation.

The shilling is up 2.1 percent against the dollar this year and a long way off its record low of 2,901, hit in September due partly to soaring energy sector dollar demand and the battering taken by neighbouring Kenya's currency.

London-based Business Monitor International forecasts the shilling will trade at an average of 2,587 against the dollar this year, weaker than 2011's average rate of 2,538.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)