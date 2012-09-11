KAMPALA, Sep 11 The Ugandan shilling held steady on Tuesday, with demand for dollars subdued as companies prepared to make mid-month tax payments. At 1040 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,500/2,510, unchanged from Monday's close. "Large firms are preparing to pay their mid month taxes and so the absence of significant demand for the dollar has allowed the shilling to consolidate around yesterday's close," Thaib Lubega, a trader at Stanbic Bank in Kampala, said. "I foresee the shilling holding onto a stable range of around 2,495-2,515 in the coming days until after mid-month." Analysts had broadly expected a fall in the local currency after the central bank cut its key lending rate for the fourth straight month last week, slashing the benchmark rate by 200 basis points to leave it at 15 percent. Market traders say the pick up in credit flow is happening slower than expected as commercial banks grapple with costly deposits they took on at the peak of a policy tightening cycle resist cutting borrowing costs in line with the regulator's cut. "I think there's some kind of disillusionment in the market ... everyone is realising the shilling is proving a bit more resilient to the policy rollback than was feared," said a trader at a leading commercial bank. "That's restoring confidence in the shilling...so while a measure of depreciation risk lurks it's more inclined toward a fairly firm footing at least in the short run." UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough)