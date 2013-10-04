KAMPALA Oct 4 The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Friday but traders said it could strengthen next week if concerns about the American government shutdown and a looming crisis over the U.S. debt ceiling dampened confidence in the dollar.

At 1114 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,550/2,555 to the dollar, a touch stronger than Thursday's close of 2,553/2,558.

"Confidence in the dollar is eroding from the U.S. government shutdown and failure to lift the debt ceiling," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, a trader at Crane Bank.

"As the dollar weakens against major currencies the shilling will be taking cue from that."

The political standoff in Washington over the U.S. budget has shut down non-essential government services and appeared likely to drag on for another week or longer. Another crisis looms in two weeks when lawmakers must decide whether to increase the U.S. government's $16.7 trillion debt borrowing limit.

The shilling has largely traded in a stable range for much of this year, underpinned by soft consumer demand that analysts attribute to a tight monetary policy stance.

Kamaluddin said a mop-up of excess local currency liquidity, amounting to about 200 billion Ugandan shillings, should keep the shilling supported next week.

"Should the U.S. Congress standoff remain and demand in the interbank also remain subdued, we should see a significant shilling move downwards (strengthening)," said a trader at a leading commercial bank.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Editing by James Macharia and Pravin Char)